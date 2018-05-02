Devendra Fadnavis will be Maharashtra’s CM again

Mumbai: Reacting on reports that political party Shiv Sena, is aiming to have their own chief minister in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam said that Devendra Fadnavis will hold the chief minister’s position again. He said, “Devendra Fadnavis is appreciated by all and he will be the CM again with everyone’s support.

Shiv Sena is our ally, leaders of Opposition are of the opinion that Devendra Fadnavis should be the CM.”Both Shiv Sena and BJP have continued to harbour differences over seat sharing and Ram Temple issue in Ayodhya, but have always brokered a deal on amicable terms just before elections.