Published On : Thu, Jun 20th, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis will be Maharashtra’s CM again

Mumbai: Reacting on reports that political party Shiv Sena, is aiming to have their own chief minister in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam said that Devendra Fadnavis will hold the chief minister’s position again. He said, “Devendra Fadnavis is appreciated by all and he will be the CM again with everyone’s support.

Shiv Sena is our ally, leaders of Opposition are of the opinion that Devendra Fadnavis should be the CM.”Both Shiv Sena and BJP have continued to harbour differences over seat sharing and Ram Temple issue in Ayodhya, but have always brokered a deal on amicable terms just before elections.

Mrs. Fashion Icon 2019 Organized by Rocking Entertainment and Lions Club of Nagpur Metropolitan
Ancient Monuments, Well Visible @ Navegaon Khairi & Gorewada Lake
2 women molested in sleep, one on road in different areas
Lady doc robbed of laptop, cash in Ajni
महा मेट्रो : ‘सीएमआरएस’ने यशस्वीरीत्या पूर्ण केले परीक्षण 
हायकोर्ट : डॉ. विकास महात्मे यांना नोटीस
सभागृह के निर्देशों की अवहेलना के जिम्मेदार आयुक्त होंगे
विधान परिषद की बैठक में देवेंद्र फडणवीस का फैसला-महाराष्ट्र में मराठी शिक्षा अनिवार्य होगा
Devendra Fadnavis will be Maharashtra’s CM again
Caught on CCTV, Homo-sex den unearthed at apartment parking in Sadar
Food with ‘cow dung’ served to patient at GMCH
अब शहर के सावजी होटलों में छलकेगी शराब, सरकार की तरफ से मिली परमिट रूम की अनुमति
महा मेट्रो : ‘सीएमआरएस’ने यशस्वीरीत्या पूर्ण केले परीक्षण 
हायकोर्ट : डॉ. विकास महात्मे यांना नोटीस
Enthusiasts perform ‘pool yoga’ to mark the day
GoAir records best ‘On-Time-Performance’, 9th time in a row
सभागृह के निर्देशों की अवहेलना के जिम्मेदार आयुक्त होंगे
Notorious goon Shakeel sent to jail under MPDA
विधान परिषद की बैठक में देवेंद्र फडणवीस का फैसला-महाराष्ट्र में मराठी शिक्षा अनिवार्य होगा
Food with ‘cow dung’ served to patient at GMCH
दुनिया की सबसे छोटी लड़की ज्योति आमगे ने किया योगा
शतायु कॉलेज ऑफ प्रोफ़ेशनल स्टडीज़ में कैरियर ओरिएंटेट कोर्सेस
