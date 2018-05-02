GoAir and IndiGo mess up, passengers suffer

Nagpur: Imagine, you have a flight from Mumbai to Dubai at 6.30 pm and you are schedule to reach the commercial capital by morning 9.30 flight from Nagpur. Suddenly you get the message from the Dubai-bound flight that it is not taking off. The message has no details.You make repeated calls to the airlines but nobody receives those. One air passenger from Nagpur had this horrified experience on Thursday.

She got a job at Dubai and so she was supposed to board the flight, but the airlines GoAir informed her without pre-intimation that now her flight is not taking off.

In another experience, a person booked his ticket to Pune by 9.35 night flight. He went to Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport and checked the display board. The display board had two different information of his flight 6E-6217.

At the top the status said ‘Boarding’ and just below it the status of the same flight was ‘Cancelled’. The Nagpur passenger naturally thought that the flight got cancelled. He returned to home, only to find he missed the flight as it took off on schedule. In both the cases sources tried to contact the officers of IndiGo and GoAir but nobody picked up the phone.





