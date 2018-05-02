Balya Binekar murder case: Cops may make more arrests

Nagpur: After putting seven goons behind bars in connection with the sensational murder of notorious gambler Kishor alias Balya Binekar, Sitabuldi Police may arrest one or two more persons for their involvement in the crime.

Earlier, cops had arrested Chetan Sunil Hazare (30), Rajat RajaTambe (22), Bharat Rajendra Pandit (22), AseemVijay Luderkar (28), Aniket Yashwant Manthapurwar (27), Adarsh alias Pappi Khare (23) and Ravi alias Chintu Suresh Nagachari (32) for brutally killing Balias alias Kishor Binekar (48) with an axe and knives in his Hyundai Verna car (MH-49/AS-200) in full public view at the traffic signal near Bole Petrol Pump in broad daylight on Saturday.

Accused Adarsh alias Pappi and Ravi alias Chintu had ordered the weapons from Snapdeal and Amazon. Binekar, who used to run a gambling den and a chain of eateries, including two Saoji Bhojnalaya near Bridge No 10, Kamptee Road, in Pachpaoli area, and Golibar Chowk, had rivalry with some more anti-socials.

Sources informed that investigators had summoned some more persons for inquiry purposes after interrogating the accused goons in the custody.

Though accused Chetan told police that he had hatched plan to eliminate Binekar to avenge his father Sunil Hazare's murder, police believe it to be a case of contract killing, added the sources.






