Go First cancels all flights scheduled for May 3, 4; Know Why

Delhi: Go First Airlines informed DGCA that all its flights will remain cancelled on 3rd and 4th of May. The airline has reportedly filed an emergency petition against aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney in a US court over non-supply of engines, on Tuesday, May 2. According to reports, the airline has claimed that it will go bankrupt if engines are not supplied soon.

As per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the airline’s market share stood at 6.9% in March compared with 9.8% a year ago.

Meanwhile, the GoFirst website does not show any flight on the busy Delhi-Mumbai route for May 3 and shows all Mumbai-Delhi flights as “sold out” for May 4.

The airline is reportedly not taking any bookings for Wednesday and Thursday. Some travel portals are not giving the GoFirst option for these two days.

Meanwhile, passengers who had booked Go First flights took to social media to complain that their flights had been cancelled without prior notice. The airline said cancellations were due to ‘operational reasons’.

“Extremely unprofessional behaviour of @gofirst airlines. Cancelled my flight from Delhi to Hyderabad due to operational reasons without informing me 24 hours in advance. No refund or next booking options,” wrote Twitter user Prakhar Shukla.

Another Twitter user Anuj Sharma, whose works as a tour operator, said the he had booked 17 tickets from Leh to Jammu in Go First. His flight was scheduled for May 3 morning at 8:30 am. “But now I received a call from GoFirst the flight is cancelled. How we will manage it,” Sharma wrote on the microblogging platform.

This comes days after aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) said that Go First received zero passenger complaints in March. Vistara and Go First were the only airlines which did not receive passenger-related complaints in March, as per DGCA data.

Go First had 30 aircraft grounded as of March 31, including nine on which the lease payments are due, industry officials said. Go First has a total of 61 aircraft in its fleet – 56 A320neos and five A320ceos, according to the airline’s website.

