GMR takes charge of Nagpur Airport, unveils vision for 30-million-passenger global aviation hub

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Nagpur: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport of Nagpur was handed over to the GMR Group on Thursday. The move is expected to attract fresh investment, improve passenger facilities, and strengthen cargo handling services at the airport.

Nagpur: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport of Nagpur is set for a major overhaul after being handed over to the GMR Group on Thursday. The ceremony was held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu and other top officials in attendance.

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Officials noted that the city is also uniquely positioned to emerge as a major aviation, cargo and aircraft maintenance hub following the redevelopment project.

“The full economic potential of an airport is realised when economic activity develops around it. That is when the concept of an Aerotropolis truly comes alive. We want Nagpur to be connected to Dubai, Singapore, Europe, Australia and the United States. Our vision is to make India a global aviation hub capable of competing with the best in the world,” said Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu while speaking on the occasion.

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The project is expected to bring more investment and improve airport facilities for passengers as well as cargo services. It will also make airport operations faster and more modern.

This step will help improve development and better connect the Vidarbha region. In the coming years, Nagpur Airport is expected to grow into an important aviation and cargo hub in central India.

Airport to become a world-class facility

Under the new plan, the airport will be developed in phases. It is expected to handle up to 30 million passengers annually once fully developed.

The expansion will include new terminals, better passenger facilities, upgraded runways, and modern technology to improve efficiency. Cargo handling capacity will also be expanded to support growing demand from industries and logistics companies.

Part of MIHAN Development Plan

The project is linked to the MIHAN Project (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur), which aims to develop Nagpur into a major logistics and industrial centre. The plan is expected to strengthen both passenger connectivity and freight movement, boosting economic activity in the region.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved in May 2026 the extension of the land lease of the Airports Authority of India to MIHAN India Limited (MIL).

This extension allows MIL to hand over operations of the airport to GMR Group-led GMR Nagpur International Airport Limited (GNIAL) for a 30-year concession period.

The public-private partnership will bring in more investment and new technology. With private companies working along with government support, the airport is expected to develop faster, improve services, and build stronger infrastructure in the coming years.

This will also create new job opportunities and support local businesses, making Nagpur a key aviation, cargo, and economic hub in central India.

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