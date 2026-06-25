3-Day Chennai Itinerary for Flyers: Temples, Beaches & the Best Local Food Spots

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Chennai isn’t a city that reveals itself in a few hours.

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Many visitors arrive expecting a quick stop filled with temples and South Indian food. A few days later, they realise there’s much more to the city. Historic neighbourhoods, long stretches of coastline, strong cultural traditions, and some of the country’s most underrated food experiences all compete for your attention.

If you have three days to explore, here is the perfect itinerary to explore Chennai to its fullest.

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Day 1: Explore Chennai’s cultural heart

Your first day is the perfect time to understand what makes Chennai different from other big Indian cities.

Don’t try to squeeze in too many attractions. Instead, spend time in one part of the city and let the experience unfold naturally.

Walk through Mylapore

Start your morning in Mylapore, one of Chennai’s oldest neighbourhoods.

After your Mumbai to Chennai flight , you’ll notice very quickly that life moves differently here. Flower sellers arrange fresh jasmine garlands outside temples, small cafés serve filter coffee from early morning, and local markets stay busy throughout the day.

Instead of rushing from one landmark to another, spend some time simply walking around. Some of the most interesting parts of Mylapore aren’t listed in guidebooks.

Visit Kapaleeshwarar Temple

While you’re in the area, make time for Kapaleeshwarar Temple.

The colourful entrance tower is what most visitors photograph, but the atmosphere inside is what you’ll remember. Families come here to pray, vendors sell flowers outside the gates, and daily rituals continue much as they have for generations.

Visit in the morning or early evening when the temple is at its liveliest.

End the day with a proper Tamil meal

Many first-time visitors arrive expecting Chennai’s food scene to begin and end with dosa and idli. It doesn’t.

For dinner, order a traditional South Indian thali served on a banana leaf. You’ll get a variety of vegetable dishes, curries, rice preparations, chutneys, and desserts that give you a much better introduction to Tamil cuisine.

Don’t worry too much about what to order. Ask for local recommendations and try a few dishes you’ve never heard of before. Chennai is one of those cities where some of the best meals come from places that look surprisingly simple from the outside.

Day 2: Experience Chennai’s coastline

You can’t spend three days in Chennai without visiting the beautiful sea. The coastline shapes a big part of the city’s identity, so use your second day to slow down a little and experience Chennai beyond its temples and markets.

Start early at Marina Beach

Set an early alarm for this one. Marina Beach is at its best just after sunrise, when the city is still waking up. You’ll see locals walking, exercising, chatting over tea, and starting their day by the water.

Many visitors arrive in the afternoon, take a few photos, and leave. You get a much better experience in the morning, before the heat and crowds build up.

Grab a coffee or breakfast nearby and take your time. There’s no need to rush through this part of the day.

Visit San Thome Basilica

A short distance from the beach stands one of Chennai’s most important historic landmarks.

San Thome Basilica combines religious significance with impressive architecture and offers a quieter contrast to the energy of Marina Beach.

Even if you’re not particularly interested in religious sites, the history behind the basilica makes it worth visiting.

Spend the evening at Elliot’s Beach

Unlike Marina Beach, Elliot’s Beach feels slower and more relaxed. Many locals come here after work to walk along the promenade, meet friends, or sit by the sea with a snack.

The surrounding neighbourhood also has some excellent cafés if you’re looking for a quieter evening.

Day 3: Food, history, and a short escape from the city

Use your final day to see a different side of Chennai.

Explore the Government Museum

If you’ve spent the first two days seeing Chennai’s landmarks, the Government Museum helps put many of those experiences into context.

The collection includes ancient sculptures, archaeological finds, and artefacts that tell the story of Tamil Nadu’s long history.

A couple of hours here can add depth to the places you’ve already visited.

Go shopping in T. Nagar

Shopping in Chennai isn’t only about souvenirs.

Nagar is one of the city’s busiest shopping districts and a great place to browse silk sarees, jewellery, handicrafts, and local products.

Even if you’re not planning to buy anything, the energy of the area makes it an experience in itself.

Finish with Chennai’s best local food

Before leaving the city, make room for one final meal.

Try Chettinad cuisine, seafood dishes, or a traditional mess-style lunch. Some of Chennai’s best food is found in simple restaurants that focus on recipes passed down through generations.

The city rewards travellers who are willing to eat where locals eat.

Use your travel time wisely

Three days go by quickly, so a little planning helps.

If you’re taking a Mumbai to Chennai flight, consider arriving early on the first day rather than late in the evening. An early arrival gives you almost a full extra day to explore the city.

When comparing flights, don’t focus only on the ticket price. Look at departure times and overall travel convenience as well.

Check your flight details before heading home

Your trip may be ending, but a quick travel check can make the journey back much smoother.

Before leaving for the airport, review your:

Flight status

Flight schedule

Flight PNR status

Departure terminal details

Many travellers also use flight tracking tools before travelling. A quick check helps you spot delays, schedule changes, or updated departure information before you leave your hotel.

Final thoughts

Three days is enough to experience some of Chennai’s best sides, from historic temples and coastal neighbourhoods to local markets and traditional food. Follow this itinerary at a relaxed pace, leave room for a few unplanned discoveries, and you’ll get a much better feel for the city than you would by rushing between attractions.

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