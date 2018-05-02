Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair

Dance is a great way to stay fit and bust the stress out. Treading on the path of fitness through dance route, ‘Little Millennium’organised for the first time in Nagpur, a unique dance event called ‘Glow Zumba’ in association with Nagpur Today and other popular names like Ginger square Mall, Zin Madhumita GUbre, Big fm, HK dance Studio and ‘Dance it out’ at Ginger square mall on Sunday evening.

The event turned out to be extravaganza of dance clubbed with

fitness and fun time as a great takeaway for Kids and parents as well. The participants added to the oomph as they sported with chlorophyll bands and flouride colors together with a degree of elan. People were spotted enjoying the event with their dear ones by wearing neon t-shirt and neoncolour tattoo on their wrist.

Session was conducted Zin Madhumita Gubre, where his Husband Girish Gubre was also seen sporting and cherring for her very talented and active wiv

