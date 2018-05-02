Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jan 20th, 2020
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Global Logic to provide career opportunities for local youth

    Nagpur: Product Engineering services (PES) company GlobalLogic, which has a unit in the MIHAN-SEZ, plans to recruit over 300 techies from city unit as a part of its robust expansions plans during the calendar year 2020. Neeru Mehta, Vice President,Learning & Development and Head of HR, India region, who was in the city, told reporters that the Nagpur unit at present has 600 techies employed, and there are plans to take the number to 950. “Even with a conservative estimate, the fresh intake will take the numbers of around 800.

    The company has 8,000 employees over the country, which will be taken close to 10,000 during the calendar year,” she said. “The company, which has a sprawling campus based in the central building at MIHAN, is now planning to take up a larger space closer to the city too. The recruitment will be carried out on a quarterly basis, said Mehta.

    With its international operations included, Global Logic has around 15,000 employees, and there are plans to take the strength close to 20,000 and the company is well on course of achieving another coveted accomplishment by becoming a billion dollar enterprise in the current year, she said.

    Mehta said that the recruitment will be largely of candidates having around 5 to 10 years of experience, which also implies that the compensation packages would also be on the higher side and there is a comprehensive 12 week pre joining training program even as far as freshers selected from the prestigious institutes and colleges of the city are concerned.

    The company is a leader brand in design ledProduct Engineering services, an emerging field which has much greater scope as compared to the IT industry which is nowadays facing a lot of saturation. GlobalLogic has deep expertise in new age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning(ML), IoT, Data analytics and Cloud Computing and it provides solutions for sectors like automotive, communication & Media, Electronics & Industrial, Retail and Telecom among others.

    The company’s Nagpur center delivers world class technology products &solutions for medical technology, telecom, communication and media to its clients globally. The company has emerged as a leading firm both nationally and internationally in serving the technology needs of leading industry players across sectors and helping with their digital transformation in the last two decades.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    Maharashtra News
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    Hindi News
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    विदर्भ इंटर स्कूल कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में मौदा के सेंट रोसोलाॅ स्कूल के खिलाडी चमके
    विदर्भ इंटर स्कूल कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में मौदा के सेंट रोसोलाॅ स्कूल के खिलाडी चमके
    Trending News
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    Featured News
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    Trending In Nagpur
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    DR. Pachlore honoured with global human rights & service award
    DR. Pachlore honoured with global human rights & service award
    विदर्भ इंटर स्कूल कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में मौदा के सेंट रोसोलाॅ स्कूल के खिलाडी चमके
    विदर्भ इंटर स्कूल कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में मौदा के सेंट रोसोलाॅ स्कूल के खिलाडी चमके
    महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर छात्रों के लिए निबंध लेखन प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन
    महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर छात्रों के लिए निबंध लेखन प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    “Carva “ Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    “Carva “ Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145