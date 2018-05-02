Global Logic to provide career opportunities for local youth

Nagpur: Product Engineering services (PES) company GlobalLogic, which has a unit in the MIHAN-SEZ, plans to recruit over 300 techies from city unit as a part of its robust expansions plans during the calendar year 2020. Neeru Mehta, Vice President,Learning & Development and Head of HR, India region, who was in the city, told reporters that the Nagpur unit at present has 600 techies employed, and there are plans to take the number to 950. “Even with a conservative estimate, the fresh intake will take the numbers of around 800.

The company has 8,000 employees over the country, which will be taken close to 10,000 during the calendar year,” she said. “The company, which has a sprawling campus based in the central building at MIHAN, is now planning to take up a larger space closer to the city too. The recruitment will be carried out on a quarterly basis, said Mehta.

With its international operations included, Global Logic has around 15,000 employees, and there are plans to take the strength close to 20,000 and the company is well on course of achieving another coveted accomplishment by becoming a billion dollar enterprise in the current year, she said.

Mehta said that the recruitment will be largely of candidates having around 5 to 10 years of experience, which also implies that the compensation packages would also be on the higher side and there is a comprehensive 12 week pre joining training program even as far as freshers selected from the prestigious institutes and colleges of the city are concerned.

The company is a leader brand in design ledProduct Engineering services, an emerging field which has much greater scope as compared to the IT industry which is nowadays facing a lot of saturation. GlobalLogic has deep expertise in new age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning(ML), IoT, Data analytics and Cloud Computing and it provides solutions for sectors like automotive, communication & Media, Electronics & Industrial, Retail and Telecom among others.

The company’s Nagpur center delivers world class technology products &solutions for medical technology, telecom, communication and media to its clients globally. The company has emerged as a leading firm both nationally and internationally in serving the technology needs of leading industry players across sectors and helping with their digital transformation in the last two decades.