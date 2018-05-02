Glimmer : Nagpur stands below 1000 Covid-19 cases after weeks

Nagpur: While the district continued to mark more recoveries than fresh cases of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) in a single day, Friday brought another glimmer as Nagpur district registered below 1000 cases first time in weeks.

As many as 1318 patients were successfully treated, while 971 new cases with 41 patients succumbed to Covid-19. After the fresh updates, the total active cases have surged to 15,791.

With the latest development, the tally have rose to 72,899, while death toll moved up to 2,302. Of the total deaths, 1,693 deaths took place in the city and 390 from rural and rest 219 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

Friday again marked 1K+ recoveries as 1,318 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 54,804 (including recoveries at home isolation). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 75.18%.