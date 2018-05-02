Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Covid-19 holds up Dhammachakra event at Deekshabhoomi

    Nagpur: The traditional Dhammachakra Pravartan Day programmes at Deekshabhoomi have been called-off owing to the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outrage. The management released an official statement in this regard.

    “It is to inform in general that the infection of Covid-19 is spreading fast in Nagpur City and places around. In view of the situation, a stricter maintenance of the guidelines issued by the government and local administration to avoid further spread of Corona amongst millions of visitors at Deekshabhoomi seems difficult”, reads the statement.

    “It cannot be denied that any asymptomatic Covid infected individual in the crowd of visitors could risk millions of others. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti hereby appeals the general public that on October 14 and October 25 (Ashok vijayadashmi) people should stay at their home and offer Buddha Vandana and salutation to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,” the management asserted.

    All the functions at Deekshabhoomi are cancelled and shops or vendors will not be permitted in and around Deekshabhoomi premises. The members of Smarak Samiti would offer Budha Vandana and pay their respect to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on behalf of you all, the management urged devotees.

