Girl struggles for higher education as Nagpur Tribal Deptt fails to issue Caste Validity Certificate

Advertisement

Nagpur: For the past six days Tannu Surdas Jambhule has been staging demonstrations at Samvidhan Square as the Tribal Department here has not issued her Caste Validity Certificate. Tannu has also filed a Writ Petition in Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court in this connection.

Tannu lost her father when she was in 10th standard. Since then, her mother, who works as goat herder, has been a sole bread earner of the family. Braving such adverse circumstances Tannu scored 88% in SSC Exams. Later she also passed HSC with flying colours. However, it is when she faced another roadblock as the Tribal Department here refused to grant her a Caste Validity Certificate.

Advertisement

Tribal Department Assistant Commissioner Babita Giri has rejected her documents, Tannu has alleged. However, on the basis of the same set of documents, her cousin has successfully received a Caste Validity Certificate, she says. Tannu had run from pillar to post to secure herself Caste Validity Certificate but in vain. Following which she approached Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court for her right to education.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement