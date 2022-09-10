Dr. Gaurav Vedprakash Mishra new Pro Vice-Chancellor of Datta Meghe Medical Science University (Deemed University)

Advertisement

Dr Mishra becomes youngest Pro-VC of Medical University in India

Nagpur: Dr Gaurav Mishra, son of Dr Vedprakash Mishra and Dr. Neelam Dixit, has become youngest Pro Vice-Chancellor of Medical University in India. Dr Gaurav Mishra has become new Pro Vice-Chancellor of Datta Meghe Medical Science University (Deemed University).

Dr. Gaurav Mishra has double doctorate (Ph.D) degrees, apart from his successful track record as Professor and then Dean of Radiology faculty. He is an expert authority in Interventional Radiology in South East Asia. He presented more than 150 research papers on National and International level. His contributions in the time of COVID pandemic has been well acknowledged by ICMR, a nodal agency of Government of India under National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Gaurav Mishra’s family and friends are really delighted to compliment him on this big achievement and wished him to set a goal to be Chairperson of National Medical Commission in record young age.

