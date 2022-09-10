Farmers should come together and create Farmer Produce Companies: Gadkari

Advertisement

The Union Minister was speaking at a seminar organized by Agrovision Foundation at Hotel Centre Point in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said, “We have talent, ability, but we don’t get the expected success. Farmers should think about what should be done for that. Also, farmers should come together and form Farmer Produce Companies so that new technology is available to farmers, and farmers should get a fair price and market for their goods,” he said.

Gadkari was speaking at a seminar organized by Agrovision Foundation at Hotel Centre Point in Nagpur. On this occasion Ravindra Thakre, Dr. Mayi, Ravi Bortkar, Anandrao Raut, Ramesh Mankar and others were present.

Speaking further, Gadkari said, “Farmers of Vidarbha should also prepare their own successful experiments. From production to quality, from mechanization to packaging, we have to be organized everywhere. Employment should be created in our villages by using technology, productivity should be increased”.

“At least 5 nurseries should be started in every Taluka. There will be a revolution if many types of plants are produced in these nurseries. After the registration of farmer produce companies, it has to be decided which schemes of the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra can be taken advantage of by the farmers,”. Gadkari said and added that if we brand our product and maintain good quality, our product will get price even in departmental stores. “You will be able to sell your goods in both international markets and departmental stores,” he exhorted.

“Stand on your own feet. Vidarbha should produce farmers like Vilas Shinde of Nashik who has an annual turnover of Rs 1500 crore. There is a chain of using technology to reduce production costs, maintain good product quality, attractive packaging and then marketing. We must participate in this chain. Ultimately we want to achieve the progress and development of the farmers,” Gadkari asserted.

He also said that the uplift of farmers can only be achieved through training and successful experiments. The Minister also flagged off the ‘Cotton crop nutrition campaign vehicle’on the occasion.

