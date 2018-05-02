Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Girl falls from third floor of Empress Mall

Nagpur: Tension prevailed Empress Mall vicinity on Sunday morning after a 19-year-old girl fell from third floor of the mall. Following the mall administration’s help, Shubhangi Swami, an employee of mall based Gaming Centre was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

According to police sources, Shubhangi was standing on the edge of the third floor, when she lost balance and collapsed on the floor. Following the incident mall administration alerted the Ganeshpeth police and rushed her to GMCH.

Further details awaited…

Happening Nagpur
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Nagpur Moms Club hosts spooky Halloween Party for kids
Nagpur Moms Club hosts spooky Halloween Party for kids
Nagpur Crime News
Girl falls from third floor of Empress Mall
Girl falls from third floor of Empress Mall
Goons booked for setting ablaze 5 two-wheelers in Imamwada
Goons booked for setting ablaze 5 two-wheelers in Imamwada
Maharashtra News
१९ अनधिकृत बांधकामावर नासुप्रची कारवाई
१९ अनधिकृत बांधकामावर नासुप्रची कारवाई
एनसीपी मध्ये शिंदे,नागराळकर यांची पदोन्नति
एनसीपी मध्ये शिंदे,नागराळकर यांची पदोन्नति
Hindi News
बैद्यनाथ चौक में रोजाना होता है ट्रैफिक जाम, कभी दिखाई नहीं देते ट्रैफिक पुलिस
बैद्यनाथ चौक में रोजाना होता है ट्रैफिक जाम, कभी दिखाई नहीं देते ट्रैफिक पुलिस
दीपोत्सव 2019 5555 दीपों से जगमगायेगा शिव मंदिर परिसर
दीपोत्सव 2019 5555 दीपों से जगमगायेगा शिव मंदिर परिसर
Trending News
Girl falls from third floor of Empress Mall
Girl falls from third floor of Empress Mall
Ambekar booked for cheating Mum bizman in Rs 1 cr gold deal
Ambekar booked for cheating Mum bizman in Rs 1 cr gold deal
Featured News
Video: Two dead as Diesel-carrying tanker catches fire near Kondali
Video: Two dead as Diesel-carrying tanker catches fire near Kondali
Ex ACP ‘s son booked for molesting minor girl in Wadi
Ex ACP ‘s son booked for molesting minor girl in Wadi
Trending In Nagpur
Video: Two dead as Diesel-carrying tanker catches fire near Kondali
Video: Two dead as Diesel-carrying tanker catches fire near Kondali
Girl falls from third floor of Empress Mall
Girl falls from third floor of Empress Mall
१९ अनधिकृत बांधकामावर नासुप्रची कारवाई
१९ अनधिकृत बांधकामावर नासुप्रची कारवाई
Activist Sangeeta Dogra trains gun on shooter Shafath Ali Khan, questions his intent
Activist Sangeeta Dogra trains gun on shooter Shafath Ali Khan, questions his intent
Traffic mayhem at Baidyanath Square frustrates commuters
Traffic mayhem at Baidyanath Square frustrates commuters
Goons booked for setting ablaze 5 two-wheelers in Imamwada
Goons booked for setting ablaze 5 two-wheelers in Imamwada
बैद्यनाथ चौक में रोजाना होता है ट्रैफिक जाम, कभी दिखाई नहीं देते ट्रैफिक पुलिस
बैद्यनाथ चौक में रोजाना होता है ट्रैफिक जाम, कभी दिखाई नहीं देते ट्रैफिक पुलिस
दीपोत्सव 2019 5555 दीपों से जगमगायेगा शिव मंदिर परिसर
दीपोत्सव 2019 5555 दीपों से जगमगायेगा शिव मंदिर परिसर
बाल कल्याण समिति को बर्खास्त करे प्रशासन : मो. शाहिद शरीफ़
बाल कल्याण समिति को बर्खास्त करे प्रशासन : मो. शाहिद शरीफ़
बेघरो का आश्रय बनी कांग्रेस
बेघरो का आश्रय बनी कांग्रेस
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145