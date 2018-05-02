Girl falls from third floor of Empress Mall

Nagpur: Tension prevailed Empress Mall vicinity on Sunday morning after a 19-year-old girl fell from third floor of the mall. Following the mall administration’s help, Shubhangi Swami, an employee of mall based Gaming Centre was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

According to police sources, Shubhangi was standing on the edge of the third floor, when she lost balance and collapsed on the floor. Following the incident mall administration alerted the Ganeshpeth police and rushed her to GMCH.

Further details awaited…