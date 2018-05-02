Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sun, Nov 17th, 2019

Video: Two dead as Diesel-carrying tanker catches fire near Kondali

Nagpur : A tanker driver and his helper were charred to death after their diesel-laden vehicle overturned and caught fire near Kondhali village on Nagpur- Amravati Highway in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident, which occurred around 2 pm, threw the traffic on the highway out of gear for over two hours as vehicles were not allowed to ply as a precautionary measure, police said.

“The tanker was going towards Kondhali from Nagpur when one of its tyres burst near Dudhala village. The driver lost control over the vehicle, which overturned after hitting the median. Its tyres caught fire and soon the entire tanker was gutted in the blaze,” an official said.

A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area, causing panic among locals. “As a precautionary measure, the highway was shut for vehicular movement for over two hours, which created a severe traffic jam,” the official said.

According to him, efforts to identify the deceased were on.

“There appears to be no clue left behind as the number plate of the vehicle, documents and other details were completely destroyed in the blaze. We hope the tanker owner will approach the police and reveal names of the deceased, he said.

Kondhali police have registered a case of accidental death.

