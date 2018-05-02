Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Aug 24th, 2019

Girl booked for posting offensive video on Lord Krishna

Nagpur: MIDC police have booked a girl who allegedly live streamed a video on Facebook quoting disparaging remarks on Lord Krishna. The girl had referred Lord Krishna a rapist in the video. However, she later deleted that video.

In their complaint to MIDC police, the Manavidhakar Sanghatan members accused the girl of hurting sentiments of people with her indecent remarks on Lord Krishna on her Facebook Live. The social organization has demanded immediate action against the girl.

Cops have booked the accused girl under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe.

