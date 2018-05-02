Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Girl booked for causing her death by reckless driving in Shantinagar

    Nagpur: A young girl, who was killed in an accident, has been booked for rash and negligent driving in Shantinagar.

    The deceased has been identified as Shivani Yuvraj Dani (20), resident of Kawrapeth, Shantinagar. According to police sources, on January 28, 2020, around 7 pm, Shivani took a Suzuki Access moped just to see whether she can ride it. However, during the ride, she rammed the moped into a Railway track wall and suffered serious head injury. She was taken to Mayo Hospital where doctors declared Shivani brought dead. At that time, Shantinagar police had registered a case of accidental death and started investigation.

    During the probe, cops came to know that despite possessing no licence and no experience in riding a two-wheeler, Shivani drove the Access moped (MH-49/9249) rashly and negligently. As a result, the moped dashed against the Railway line wall leading to her death in the mishap.

    Shantinagar Woman PSI Raut, based on probe report submitted by PSI Arun Bakal, booked the deceased Shivani Dani under Sections 279, 338, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 3(1), 181, 177, 184 of Motor Vehicles Act.

    According to police sources, registration of FIR against the dead person is a routine practice under law. A probe has gathered evidence that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the deceased. The routine investigation is done in the cases registered against dead persons as it has been done in other cases.

    Subsequently, the charge sheet is presented in the trial court and if the deceased is found guilty, the court proceedings are dropped, sources said adding if the dead person is not found at fault and someone else is found guilty during the investigation, an FIR is lodged against that person.

