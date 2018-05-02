Youth killed, seven friends hurt as car overturns near Hingna

Nagpur: A youth was killed and his seven friends were injured when the Mahindra car they were travelling in met with an accident and overturned in Hingna police area in the midnight of Saturday.

According to police, a group of friends including Kartik Rajendra Soman (24), resident of HB Estate, Sonegaon, Avinash Ayyer (24) of Vinayak Nagar, Anand Gaidhane (24), Gopal Nagar, Yash Rajendra Rahate (22), Gopal Nagar, Ankit Tupkar (24), Wardhaman Nagar, Harshal Thavre (24), Manewada, Mohini Mahurkar (24), NIRI Colony, Laxmi Nagar, and Shivani Giripunje (24), residing near Chhatrapati Square, had gone Mississippi Dhaba on Wardha Road in a Mahindra car (MH-40/BE 0009). Afterhaving food at the Dhaba, the group of friends was returning to city. Harshal Thavre was at driving seat and speeding the car recklessly.

As they reached near Mauza Gavsi, Manapur Shivar, Harshal lost control and the car overturned with great speed. All friends were injured but Yash Rahate was critical. He was taken to Kalpataru Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Hingna Assistant PSI Pramod Patil, based on a complaint lodged by Kartik Soman, registered a case against the accused driver Harshal Thavre under Sections 279, 337, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act. Further probe is underway.