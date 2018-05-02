Girish Pandav from Nagpur South, Vikash Thakre from West in Congress Second List
New delhi: The Congress on Tuesday has released candidates for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra.
In this list name of Girish Pandav from Nagpur South and Vikash Thakre from Nagpur West is included who will take on Mohan Mate of BJP and Sudhakar Deshmukh respectively
INC COMMUNIQUE
The Central Election Committee has selected following candidates for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. https://t.co/qkhlFvRno6 pic.twitter.com/KuMZY0dF10
— INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 1, 2019