Colour of love on Day 3 in the air @ Jalsa 2019

Day 3 of the nine-day festival of Navratri celebrates goddess Chandraghanta. She represents beauty and grace and is worshipped on the third day for peace, tranquility and prosperity in life. She is the symbol of bravery.

And it was red coloured theme on its third day of Jalsa 2019 which was organized at Chattarpur Farm.

The Energy level at Jalsa 2019 is quite evident from the way Garba enthusiasts are grooving on the dance floors and moving to daldiya beats.