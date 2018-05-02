NMC organizes counseling centre for 12th pass students

Nagpur: A counseling centre to provide information about professional education to 12th pass students is being started in the Mayor Meeting Hall in the headquarters of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation in Civil Lines from Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari had ordered the NMC to start a student counseling centre. Online system is used for the competitive exams for professional education for 12th pass student. The admissions of the students are confirmed after various rounds. But the poor students do not have facilities and they lose a year. The admissions for the professional courses are decided as per merit list of the result of the online exam.

Detailed information about what preference list should be given as per the marks obtained by the students after results of all such competitive exams are announced and how to pass through various rounds.

The NMC administration has taken the responsibility for providing information by the experts in this counseling centre. The administration has appealed to all the students and parents to take benefit of this counseling centre.