GHRCE ranks 2nd best in India, tops Maha among self-funded pvt institutions

Nagpur: G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering is one of the premier autonomous institutes of central India and is flagship institute of Raisoni Group of Institutions. The institute is NAAC accredited with A+ grade (3.51 Score) and all most all eligible UG and PG courses are NBA (National Board of Accreditation) accredited under Tier-I under OBE (Washington accord). The institute has been ranked at 8thposition PAN India in ‘Top Patent Filers’ as per patent report released in 2019 and has got platinum status under AICTE-CII survey for best industry linked institute for past five years consecutively. The institute has received prestigious AICTEMargdarshan scheme(share and mentor), Paramarsh Scheme of UGC and NIDHI-TBI of DST.

The ministry of education released the ranking based on initiatives taken to promote innovation and entrepreneurship on the campus. The Hon. Vice-President of India Shri. M. Venkaiah Naidu released the second edition of ARIIA 2020 rankings.

The major indicators for ARIIA were budget, expenses to support and revenue generated (20 marks), infrastructures and facilities to support innovations and start-ups (10 marks), awareness activities for promoting idea generation and innovation (20 marks), promotion and supporting entrepreneurship development (20 marks), intellectual property (IP) generation, technology transfer and commercialisation (14 marks), innovative learning methods and courses (10 marks), and innovations in governance of the institution (6 marks) for ranking the institutions.

Adding another feather in the cap, institute has maintained credentials and has been ranked 2ndamongst the private or self-financed institutions category in the country.

GHRCE is ranked at 1stPAN India amongst private or self-financed colleges of Maharashtra and only private college from Nagpur. It is a proud moment for vidarbha region to get this success amongst engineering colleges of its region.Ranking is the reward to all the activities being undertaken by the institute for the overall growth of the students.

Nagpur colleges getting good position in ARIIA will decrease brain drain from vidarbha region going to western part of Maharashtra and outside state for higher and technical education.

Institute gives credit of this success to Shri Sunil Raisoni, Chairman, Board of Governors and DrSachinUntawale, Director, GHRCE, Members of BoG, Academic Council, Board of Studies, Academicians, Recruiters, Industry Associates, Venture Partners, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff, Parents, Students and all stakeholders. It was outcome of huge teamwork.