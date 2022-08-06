GHRCE celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with SRPF and SDRF Team on 5th August 2022

Nagpur: On the occasion of AzadikaAmritMahotsav at G.H.Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur on 05/08/2022 at 10.00 am State Reserve Police Force Group no. 4 Modern Weapons Exhibition was organized to make the engineering students aware about the modern weapons.The aim was to provide information about the weapon is that even if the students find the same weapon in the hands of an unexpected person, they should inform the police station about this information and it will help to prevent incidents.

Dr. Sachin Utawale Director G.H.Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur in the presence of Chief Guest Shri. PramodLokhande, Deputy Superintendent of Police, State Reserve Police ForceGroup No.4 Nagpur started the program by lighting the lamp. After that Mr. PramodLokhande, Deputy Superintendent of Police, State Reserve Police Force Group no. 4 Also,SRPF explain the HarGharZenda program on the occasion of AzadikaAmritMahotsav, the importance of National Flag Code of Conduct .The program was then concluded with the National Anthem.

All the police officers participating in the weapon exhibition program, Dr. Sachin Untawale Director GHRCE Nagpur,Dr MilindKhanapurkar ,Deputy Director, Dr.KapilJajulwar , Dean Student Activities Council , Dr.DhirajBhoskar, Sport Teacher,Dr. MangeshBhorkarMr.Sudhir Thakur, Miss Puja Madankar NSS Secretary along with 50 professors classes with a total of 800 students were present.

State Reserve Police Force Group no. 4 Superintendent of Police / Commissioner of Nagpur Shri. Under the guidance of PankajDahane Deputy Superintendent of Police/Mr. PramodLokhande, Inspector of Police/Ashok Rupnarayan and Police Sub-inspector Manoj Pawar vittnessed the entire proceeding, the program was moderated by Mr. Manish Nair GHRCE Nagpur.

