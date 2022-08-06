Four goons kidnap, rob man in Pardi, arrested

Nagpur: Pardi police have arrested four criminals who kidnapped a young man and robbed him of cash and other valuables in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

A resident of Bhandewadi, near Gajanan mandir, Pardi, Rameshkumar Sukhlal Devariya (25), wanted to go out of station and hence came to the auto stand at Pardi Square around 9.30 pm on Thursday. The four accused namely Sahil Hiralal Kosre (22), Deepak Chandu Baghel (22), Pratik Karun Yadav (28), all residents of Vijay Nagar, Kalamna, and Saurabh Pramod Pal (31), resident of Shivbhushan Nagar, Kalamna, accosted Rameshkumar. The four accused forced him to sit in an auto and took him to Gumthala instead of Ganeshpeth Bus Stand. The accused thrashed Rameshkumar and injured him severely. The four goons snatched Rs 4000 cash, an Oppo mobile phone and a silver chain collectively valued at Rs 10,500 from Rameshkumar. The accused released Rameshkumar around 6 am on Friday.

Advertisement

Pardi PSI Uike, based on the complaint lodged by Rameshkumar Devariya, booked the four accused under Sections 364, 394, 504, 34 of the IPC. All the four accused have been arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement