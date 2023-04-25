Ghor Kalyug! Water cooler stolen from Gokulpeth Police Chowki in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident that has left the Nagpur police department red-faced, a water cooler has been reportedly stolen from the Gokulpeth Police Chowki under Ambazari Police Station. Although police sources have confirmed the news, Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar of Ambazari has denied the incident.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Miscreants are said to have stolen the water cooler from the police post, despite the presence of cops on duty. The matter came to light on Tuesday morning when the police officers on duty noticed the cooler was missing.

The news has caused a stir among the top brass of the Nagpur police department. The police personnel deployed at Gokulpeth Police Chowki alerted their superiors but received a stern reprimand in exchange, as per the sources.

However, speaking to Nagpur Today, Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar has refuted the theft, stating that the cooler was not stolen and must have been put away by the cops themselves. Despite his denial, police sources have confirmed the theft.

It is pertinent to mention that a few days back, miscreants had set three bikes of Sitabuldi police on fire too right in front of Vasantrao Naik Police Chowki. The cops had to toil for almost a week to bring the goon to book.

These incidents have raised serious concerns about the security arrangements at Police Stations in Nagpur.

