Covid-19: Nagpur reports 284 fresh cases, active patients cross 1,500-mark

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 284 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 174 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 284 cases, 96 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 188 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 2,615 samples (2,127 RT-PCR and 488 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 1,527 (493 rural and 1,034 city).

