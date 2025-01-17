Sea of devotion at Nagpur’s Tekdi Ganesh Temple on Til Chaturthi for blessings

Advertisement













Nagpur: The holy occasion of Til Chaturthi on Friday, January 17, saw thousands of devotees thronging the iconic Tekdi Ganesh Temple in Nagpur, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesh. Known as the foremost among the Ashtavinayak of Vidarbha, the temple has been a beacon of spiritual devotion for generations.

Starting before dawn, the temple premises were abuzz with activity as devotees from across Nagpur and neighbouring regions gathered to attend the mangala aarti. The aarti marked the beginning of a day filled with prayers, rituals, and unwavering devotion.

The temple’s rich legacy, both spiritual and historical, continues to attract devotees year-round, but special occasions like Til Chaturthi amplify the fervour. Long queues of devotees, spanning generations, were seen patiently waiting for their turn to offer prayers. Many families were seen holding offerings of modaks, til ladoos, and flowers — considered favourite items of Lord Ganesh.

Adding to the pious atmosphere, the temple resonated with the soul-stirring sounds of bhajans and chants, led by the temple’s priests and musicians. The devotional melodies created an ambiance of peace and spiritual uplift, leaving devotees visibly moved.

The temple authorities ensured that all arrangements were in place for the massive influx of devotees. Security personnel and volunteers were deployed to manage the crowd, ensuring a smooth darshan experience. Drinking water and medical facilities were also made available for the convenience of visitors.

The Tekdi Ganesh Temple’s historical importance is as profound as its spiritual appeal. Believed to be centuries old, the temple’s unique name — “Tekdi,” meaning hill — comes from its location on a small hillock. Over the years, it has stood as a symbol of faith, attracting people not just from Vidarbha but from across the country.

A local resident, a regular visitor to the temple, shared her experience: “Coming to Tekdi Ganesh Temple on Til Chaturthi has been a tradition in our family for decades. It’s a moment of spiritual renewal and joy for us.”

As the day progressed, the temple grounds were a sea of devotion, with visitors expressing gratitude and seeking blessings for happiness, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.