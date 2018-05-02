Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 17th, 2019

German Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Germany’s Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner on Wednesday visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The German Ambassador took a tour of the facility and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who looked very pleased in the picture shared by the diplomat.

“Visit of Headquarters of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) in Nagpur and long meeting with its Sarsanghchalak (Chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat,” German Ambassador Walter J Lindner wrote on Twitter.

The diplomat, however, also alleged that the organisation has had a controversial past.

“Founded 1925, it is world’s largest voluntary organization – though not uncontroversialy perceived throughout its history… (sic),” his tweet said.

Walter J Lindner took charge as Germany’s Ambassador to India in may this year. He was in headlines soon after his appointment for his bright red Ambassador car.

Happening Nagpur
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Nagpur Crime News
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
पेट्रोल-डिझेल च्या दरवाढीविरोधात युवक कांग्रेस चा निषेध
पेट्रोल-डिझेल च्या दरवाढीविरोधात युवक कांग्रेस चा निषेध
चंद्रपाल चौकसे लोकसेवा प्रतिष्ठान तर्फे जल दिंडी .
चंद्रपाल चौकसे लोकसेवा प्रतिष्ठान तर्फे जल दिंडी .
Hindi News
देखिये वीडियो जब विपक्ष ने की केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की लोकसभा में तारीफ
देखिये वीडियो जब विपक्ष ने की केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की लोकसभा में तारीफ
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
Trending News
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Watery Hope : Rains may resume in 2 days
Watery Hope : Rains may resume in 2 days
Featured News
Moon Sight : Nagpur witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2019
Moon Sight : Nagpur witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2019
Maharashtra Govt transfers 26 IAS officers, Sachin Kurve appointed as the Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office
Maharashtra Govt transfers 26 IAS officers, Sachin Kurve appointed as the Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office
Trending In Nagpur
Video: Oppn pats Gadkari for wonderful working style
Video: Oppn pats Gadkari for wonderful working style
लोकसंख्या नियंत्रणासाठी आयोगाचे गठन करा
लोकसंख्या नियंत्रणासाठी आयोगाचे गठन करा
तळागाळातील व्यक्तींपर्यंत मूलभूत सुविधा पोहचविणार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
तळागाळातील व्यक्तींपर्यंत मूलभूत सुविधा पोहचविणार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
German Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat
German Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat
Couple found lying unconscious under a bridge in Koradi, woman dies
Couple found lying unconscious under a bridge in Koradi, woman dies
नासुप्रचे मनपात विलीनीकरण प्रक्रिया वेगाने करा : पालकमंत्री
नासुप्रचे मनपात विलीनीकरण प्रक्रिया वेगाने करा : पालकमंत्री
State Govt objects to Moon using RSS name in his petition in HC
State Govt objects to Moon using RSS name in his petition in HC
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145