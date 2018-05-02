Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Nandanvan police have arrested two juvenile criminals involved in theft of batteries of heavy vehicles in city. Cops have recovered stolen batteries and also seized an autorickshaw used in the crime.

A resident of Flat No. 03, H Block, NIT Complex, Venkatesh Nagar near KDK College, Omprakash Dhannulal Swami (40), in complaint to Nandanvan police said that his driver had parked his 18-wheeler Tata 4018 truck (MH-04/FJ 9263) in the intervening night of July 12 and 13 and went home. In the meantime, some unidentified persons stole two batteries of the truck. After registering a case, cops had started a probe.

During the investigation, based on inputs, cops detained two juvenile boys and recovered two stolen batteries from them. During questioning, the two accused confessed stealing more batteries from Kalamna jurisdiction. Cops recovered the batteries and also seized an auto (MH-49/AR 4191) used in the crime.

The action was carried out under the guidance of DCP Zone 4 Rajtilak Roushan and ACP Gharge by Senior PI Vinayak Chavan, PI Arvind Bhole, PSI Bhaskar, constables Sachin Empediwar, Dilip Avman, Rajendra Shirbhate, Onkar Barabhai, Roshan Nimbarte and Abhay Marode.