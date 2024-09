Advertisement

Ashok Gehlot leading in the Sardarpura constituency.

Leads: BJP: 85, Cong: 83

BJP’s Rajyavardhan Rathore exuded confidence about the party’s victory ahead of the counting of votes in Rajasthan. He said the fight today is between the ‘massive governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ and the ‘misgovernance of the Congress’, adding that his party will win in Rajasthan with a huge majority.

