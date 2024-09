Water Supply – Emergency Shutdown in Lakadganj Zone ESRs

Advertisement

Nagpur: Under Amrut Yojana an emergency shutdown is scheduled for the purpose of installation of 500mm x 500mm Diameter interconnection and a 500mm Valve at Sangharsh Nagar Square for the new Kamakshi Nagar ESR at Wathoda. The shutdown will be in effect from 10:00 AM on December 4, 2023, to 10:00 AM on December 5, 2023.

During this period, the following areas will experience a disruption in water supply:

Bhandewadi ESR:– Pawan Shakti Nagar, Abbumiya Nagar, Tulsi Nagar, Antuji Nagar, Mehar Nagar, Sahil Nagar, Sarju Town Kahandwani Town, Vaishnodevi Nagar, Shrawan Nagar, Mahaesh Nagar, Suraj Nagar.

Subhan Nagar CA:- Sai Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Mhada Colony, Viajay Nagar, Nivruti nagar, Bharat Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Gulmohar Nagar, Bhagat nagar, Mahadeo Nagar, Bharatwada, Durga Nagar, Gujrati Colony, Chandra Nagar, Juni Pardi, HB Town, Abha Colony, Shikshak Colony, Om Nagar, Talamale Nagar.

Advertisement

Pardi-1:– Mahajan pura, Khatik pura, Koshti pura, Deep nagar, Shende nagar, Ambe nagar, Vinoba bhave nagar, BH Durga nagar, Gond mohalla, Udiya mohalla, Gajanan mandir parisar, Hanuman nagar, Thawkar wadi, Sadguru nagar, Rani sati society.

Pardi-2:- Ashok nagar, Morkar wadi, Subhash maidan, Tal pura, Sharda chowk, Gangabagh, Datta chowk, Bhavani nagar, Ghatate nagar, Ram mandir parisar, Shiv nagar, Abha nagar, Navin nagar, Shyam nagar, Durga nagar, Shiv shakti nagar, Bharatwada, Punapur basti, Bholeshwar society, Renuka nagar.

During this period, there will be no water supply in these affected areas, and water tanker service will also be temporarily unavailable. This may cause the residents in the affected areas and we appreciate your understanding as we work to improve our infrastructure.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.