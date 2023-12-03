Serving patients is akin to worshipping God, says CM Shinde

Advertisement

Nagpur: Complementing Shri Siddhivinayak Seva Foundation for its endeavour to serve the society through the proposed Gangadharrao Fadnavis Memorial Diagnostic Centre in Nagpur, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, serving patients is akin to worshipping God.

On Friday, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the centre at Pawanbhoomi, near Somalwada Square in the city. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also were present on the occasion. Shinde said, due to changing lifestyle and climate change people are increasingly feeling a need for medical care but the cost of treatment deters them. Hence the endeavour of Foundation to provide diagnostic services at subsidised rates is indeed laudable. Let the Yagnya Kund of public service continue without interruption, the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said, in yesteryears, Roti, Kapda aur Makan was the buzzword of society. But today, its all about education, health and employment. Common man is finding the medical treatment out of their reach and the lead taken by Foundation to provide diagnostic services even below the cost of Government service is going to fill the void.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lamented that even after so much innovation, the poor in the society still cannot afford the costly medical treatment. Therefore, the diagnostic centre would prove useful for people in the city and in the region.

At the outset, Sandip Joshi, President, Shri Siddhivinayak Seva Foundation, said, the diagnostic centre will be spread over three floors with 16,000 sq ft of construction. It will have two latest MR machines, X-ray facility and most importantly a 25-bed dialysis facility. CT scan facility along with Pathology will also be available and the Foundation endeavours to start the centre by end of May 2024.

In the introduction of the programme Joshi briefed about the main work of the organisation. In future, three more floors could be added depending upon the needs of that time, he added. Renuka Deshkar moderated the programme while Parag Saraf, Secretary of Shri Siddhivinayak Seva Foundation, proposed a vote of thanks.