Geetika Vashishtha crowned Ms. L.A.D 2020

Nagpur: The much awaited happening event of the Orange City Personality Contest Miss.L.A.D 2020 was held on 1st February at Shankar Nagar Campus. The contest started off on a low key affair, a platform to showcase that beauty is also with brains but from 2007 the Platinum Jubilee Year, it has gained popularity and is now witnessed by thousands in its present grandeur. The parameters for judgment are not just based on height, weight and looks.

The sole idea behind this contest is to appreciate girls’ talent in every field and help enhance their personality. Noticeably there is an amazing transformation of the contestants over the period of three months. The platform and training gives an impetus to their confidence a boost to their morale and prepare them to face the challenges of life.

The 25 contestants from final year of different faculty were selected during auditions. During the arduous training period of 3 months the participants underwent many sessions of training by prominent trainers – Dr. Harsha Jharia, , Ms. Sonal Trivedi Malkan, and Ms. Payal Chanchalani Choreographer and Trainer.

They all trained the contestants for the ramp walk, answering out of the box questions, novel way of introducing themselves , All round Personality Development and dancing elegantly to the foot tapping Zumba. Mrs. Swati Banerjee, took session on Communication Skills and emphasized the importance of looks and gave them various beauty tips for inner and outer glow.

Dr. Meenakshi Kulkarni guided the students on Transformation Dil Se and Positive Attitude. The guest speakers were :Dr. Shishir Palsapure undertook a session on ‘Confidence Buliding’’, Sheikh Zakir Hussain on Inner Empowerment, Disha Dhote took a session on Grooming and Make up tips. Nidhi Gandhi guided them on various draping styles of their wardrobe.

Dr. Vartika Patil took an amazing session on Stage Confidence. As part of the Competition talent round was conducted where the girls showcased amazing performances of their hidden talents. Mayur photo studio captured these beauties in their lenses during the official photo shoot.

The program was compered by Khushboo Sonkusare, Naazneen Zehra, Pallavi Khante and Nishita Awandekar

The Music of the event was managed by Akansha Kunwar and Sneha Mangtani.

The eminent judges of competition were, Dr. Sarika Shah first runner up Mrs. India World 2018 & Mrs. India Universe 2019, Mrs Shruti Sharma President Baidyanath Ltd., Dr. Dipti Christian Former Principal Hislop College, Dr. Vartika Patil Mrs. Universe – Fabulous Woman 2019, Dr. Shishir Palsapure Psychotherapist and International Trainer of Beauty Pagent and Mr. Vikas Vaidya Senior Reporter of The Hitavada .

The event consisted three rounds. The first round was introduction round where the contestants introduced themselves in their unique style. On its basis they moved on to the top twelve round , which was the Judges question round, where the contestants gave witty and out of the box answers.

The top six contestants were selected on the basis of their answers and then a common question was asked to them for deciding the winners .The participants also performed dance on the electrifying tune ofUdi udi jaayen. An absolutely stunning performance was given by the contestants in the evening gown round on the Korean flower dance theme.

Ms. Geetika Vashishtha was crowned Ms. L.A.D 2020

The First runner up Ms. Srishti Gupta

The second runner up Ms.Ananyakreeti Gupta

The subtitles were

Ms. Talented Rima Meghnani

Ms. Photogenic Ms. Rasika Vinayak

Ms. Beautiful Skin Ms.Seemon Tadas

Ms. Beautiful hair Ms. Konica Reddy ,

Ms. Beautiful Smiles Ms. Miloni Vora

Ms. Perfect ten Ms. Sakshi Pandey

The Program Coordinator is Dr. Harsha Jharia CAO, W.E.S ,L.A.D College

L.A.D College for Women.The show was sponsored by Dryers and Scissors , Mayur Photo studio and Mayur Kala. Dr. Vathsala Sriniwas the convener of the event and her team worked hard for the success of the programme.

The programme was carried out under the able supervision and under the guidanceof Director Dr. Shyamla Nair, the Principal Dr. Deepali Kotwal and Vice Principals Ms. Radhika Yelkawar and Ms. Kalpana Dhawad .