Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jun 1st, 2019
Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

GDP growth slows to 5-yr low at 5.8%

India’s economic growth rate slowed to five-year low of 5.8 per cent in January-March 2018-19, due to poor performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors, official data released Friday said.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed that GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

The growth in gross domestic product was slowest since 2014-15. The previous low was 6.4 per cent in 2013-14. The fourth quarter growth was below China’s 6.4 per cent,

Happening Nagpur
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
Nagpur Crime News
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Maharashtra News
नागपुरातील वातावरण बदलताच विजेने दिला धोका
नागपुरातील वातावरण बदलताच विजेने दिला धोका
नितीन गडकरी यांचा नागपूरमध्ये जंगी सत्कार
नितीन गडकरी यांचा नागपूरमध्ये जंगी सत्कार
Hindi News
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
Trending News
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Featured News
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
Trending In Nagpur
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
All irrigation projects in State will be completed on war-footing: Gadkari
All irrigation projects in State will be completed on war-footing: Gadkari
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Alert Nandanvan cops averted major fire tragedy in Bhidgaon
Alert Nandanvan cops averted major fire tragedy in Bhidgaon
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145