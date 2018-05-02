GDP growth slows to 5-yr low at 5.8%

India’s economic growth rate slowed to five-year low of 5.8 per cent in January-March 2018-19, due to poor performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors, official data released Friday said.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed that GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

The growth in gross domestic product was slowest since 2014-15. The previous low was 6.4 per cent in 2013-14. The fourth quarter growth was below China’s 6.4 per cent,