Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run

Nagpur: Maha Metro conducted the first trial run of Majhi Metro between Lokmanya Nagar and Subhash Nagar metro stations in Reach-III recently.

Drone cameras deployed during the trial run captured the breathtaking images of Ambazari Lake, landscape, the elevated route, surrounding buildings and other views.

The trial run by Metro Train covered a distance of 5.5 km. Lokmanya Nagar-Sitabuldi Metro stretch is expected to be operational in August 2019. The 10.8 km long Nagpur Metro Reach III covers Bansi Nagar, Wasudeo Nagar, Rachana (Ring Road), Dharampeth College, LAD College, Shankar Nagar Square, the Institution of Engineers, and Jhansi Rani Square. Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station

A glass segment will be installed on metro route pillars from Subhash Nagar. It will serve as a walkway from Subhash Nagar to Dharampeth College. While walking down the 730-metre long walkway and enjoying the beautiful scene of Ambazari Lake, people can enjoy food as there will be a restaurant, relaxing zone, and shops etc.

Happening Nagpur
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
Nagpur Crime News
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Maharashtra News
नागपुरातील वातावरण बदलताच विजेने दिला धोका
नागपुरातील वातावरण बदलताच विजेने दिला धोका
नितीन गडकरी यांचा नागपूरमध्ये जंगी सत्कार
नितीन गडकरी यांचा नागपूरमध्ये जंगी सत्कार
Hindi News
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
Trending News
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Featured News
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
Trending In Nagpur
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
All irrigation projects in State will be completed on war-footing: Gadkari
All irrigation projects in State will be completed on war-footing: Gadkari
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Alert Nandanvan cops averted major fire tragedy in Bhidgaon
Alert Nandanvan cops averted major fire tragedy in Bhidgaon
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145