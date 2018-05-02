Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run

Nagpur: Maha Metro conducted the first trial run of Majhi Metro between Lokmanya Nagar and Subhash Nagar metro stations in Reach-III recently.

Drone cameras deployed during the trial run captured the breathtaking images of Ambazari Lake, landscape, the elevated route, surrounding buildings and other views.

The trial run by Metro Train covered a distance of 5.5 km. Lokmanya Nagar-Sitabuldi Metro stretch is expected to be operational in August 2019. The 10.8 km long Nagpur Metro Reach III covers Bansi Nagar, Wasudeo Nagar, Rachana (Ring Road), Dharampeth College, LAD College, Shankar Nagar Square, the Institution of Engineers, and Jhansi Rani Square. Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station

A glass segment will be installed on metro route pillars from Subhash Nagar. It will serve as a walkway from Subhash Nagar to Dharampeth College. While walking down the 730-metre long walkway and enjoying the beautiful scene of Ambazari Lake, people can enjoy food as there will be a restaurant, relaxing zone, and shops etc.