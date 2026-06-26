Gay dating app trap: Five arrested for robbing delivery boy in Nagpur

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Nagpur: Mankapur Police have busted a gang that allegedly targeted victims through a gay dating application, luring them into meetings before robbing and extorting them. Five accused have been arrested following an investigation based on CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

According to police, the victim, an 18-year-old delivery boy, came into contact with one of the accused through the gay dating app “Polo.” The prime accused, identified as Mohammed Sheikh Jakri Sheikh Farukh, allegedly befriended the youth online and asked him to meet near Mankapur Chowk.

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After finishing work, the victim reached the designated location, where Farukh allegedly joined him on his motorcycle and asked him to drive to another spot. Shortly thereafter, four accomplices arrived and surrounded the victim.

The accused allegedly snatched the victim’s motorcycle key, mobile phone and ATM card before taking him to different locations where he was threatened and forced to arrange money from his acquaintances. The gang allegedly compelled the victim to have Rs 10,000 transferred to his bank account, which was later withdrawn using his ATM card.

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Police said the accused also smashed the victim’s mobile phone and threatened to implicate him in a false criminal case if he approached the police.

Following the complaint, Mankapur Police formed special teams and examined CCTV footage from the area. Based on technical evidence, police arrested Mohammed Sheikh Jakri Sheikh Farukh, Kunal Manjarkhede, Soheb Ali Syed, Feran Faiyan Sheikh, and Shijan Sheikh.

Police suspect the gang may have targeted several other victims using a similar modus operandi and are investigating whether more such offences have gone unreported.

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