KTM conducts the first ever KTM Pro-Getaways in Nagpur

KTM, the world’s #1 & India’s fastest growing premium motorcycle brand, conducted its first KTM Pro-Getaways in Nagpur on 21st Feb 2021.

KTM Pro-Getaways are day long rides, exclusively designed for KTM 250cc+ Duke & RC owners with an aim to provide a unique experience of tarmac riding & bonding with fellow bikers. These rides are curated and guided by KTM experts who ensure that the rides to these scenic locations are loaded with thrill & learning. The routes are curated to comprise of 90% tarmac & 10% soft roads to elevate the riding experience. To make the rides more interesting, the owners get to ride with a top moto-vlogger and social media influencer who share their experience and perspectives on various topics related to biking and content creation on social media.

The first edition of the KTM Pro-Getaways was organized with the aim of delivering an exciting, premium and pro-biking experience, which was met with an overwhelming response from the local KTM owners in Nagpur. The Pro-Getaways leg in Nagpur took the KTM owners to the Bor Dam. The ride was accompanied by moto-vlogger Dr. Amit Nikam who shared tips on group riding techniques and content creation on YouTube and Instagram. The KTM owners in Nagpur rode to the serene Bor Dam, accompanied by an accomplished tourer & solo rider Raj Singh, who organized a DIY session and spoke about biking gears.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “We have launched KTM Pro-Experiences and multiple properties within this program for KTM owners to utilize their KTM to the fullest. These properties have been designed to provide a premium and differentiated experience to KTM riders on trails, tarmac & track. KTM Pro-Getaways, as a property of KTM Pro-Experiences, are rides specially curated for the 250cc+ owners of KTM Duke & RC motorcycles and bring together a day filled with a lot of riding, exchange of tips & techniques with fellow riders, experts and well-known moto-vloggers. The KTM Experts are experienced & specially trained to share some of the best tarmac riding skills to the participants.”

The KTM Pro-Getaways will be conducted regularly in top cities across the country over the next few months. This property, led by experts and moto-vloggers is truly a “Pro-Biking” experience for KTM owners.