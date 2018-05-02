Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Aug 1st, 2019

Gas delivery boy defrauds agency owner, many customers in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar police have booked a gas delivery boy and searching him for defrauding the agency owner and several customers to the tune of over Rs 52,000.

A resident of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, the accused Mahesh Suresh Kutemate (36) was working a delivery boy at Aboli Gas Agency, situated at Wanzra Industrial Area and owned by complainant Abhay Shaligram Gajbhiye (63), resident of Bezonbagh. On July 2, the accused Mahesh Kutemate lifted 25 gas cylinders from godown for delivery to customers.

After delivery, Mahesh deposited empty cylinders but did not remit Rs 16,800 as cost of the cylinders in agency’s office. Moreover, the accused took Rs 35,616 from 53 customers assuring them of supply of cylinders. He took 53 empty cylinders but did not deliver the filled cylinders to the customers. He even did not deposit the empty cylinders in the godown of the agency.

Yashodhara Nagar police constable Ajay Sarode, based on complaint of Abhay Gajbhiye, booked the accused Mahesh Kutemate under Sections 408, 420 of the IPC and searching for him

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Maharashtra News
महसुल दिनानिमित्त मोफत आरोग्य निदान शिबिर
महसुल दिनानिमित्त मोफत आरोग्य निदान शिबिर
तालुका विधी सेवा समिती रामटेक तर्फे १५० व्या गांधी जयंती अभियानांतर्गत काढली पदयात्रा
तालुका विधी सेवा समिती रामटेक तर्फे १५० व्या गांधी जयंती अभियानांतर्गत काढली पदयात्रा
Hindi News
महाजनादेश के लिये मुख्यमंत्री दल बल सहित काटोल में
महाजनादेश के लिये मुख्यमंत्री दल बल सहित काटोल में
RSS प्रमुख भागवत बोले- संघ में तप करने वाले टिकते हैं, सेल्फी और प्रचार से रहें दूर
RSS प्रमुख भागवत बोले- संघ में तप करने वाले टिकते हैं, सेल्फी और प्रचार से रहें दूर
Trending News
Gadkari takes ill during a function in Solapur, now fine
Gadkari takes ill during a function in Solapur, now fine
Break traffic rule, now see what you will have to pay as heavy penalty
Break traffic rule, now see what you will have to pay as heavy penalty
Featured News
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
Trending In Nagpur
तालुका विधी सेवा समिती रामटेक तर्फे १५० व्या गांधी जयंती अभियानांतर्गत काढली पदयात्रा
तालुका विधी सेवा समिती रामटेक तर्फे १५० व्या गांधी जयंती अभियानांतर्गत काढली पदयात्रा
Legal Service Assistance Centre opened at Family Court in city
Legal Service Assistance Centre opened at Family Court in city
नासुप्र येथे लोकशाहीर अण्णाभाऊ साठे यांची जयंती साजरी
नासुप्र येथे लोकशाहीर अण्णाभाऊ साठे यांची जयंती साजरी
Dr Mahatme demands Centre to reduce prices of cancer medicines
Dr Mahatme demands Centre to reduce prices of cancer medicines
Public meeting held at Talegaon to mark CM’s ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’
Public meeting held at Talegaon to mark CM’s ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’
Gadkari takes ill during a function in Solapur, now fine
Gadkari takes ill during a function in Solapur, now fine
Two goons with pistol, bullets arrested by Jaripatka cops
Two goons with pistol, bullets arrested by Jaripatka cops
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
Somalwar Ramdaspeth organises model making workshop
Somalwar Ramdaspeth organises model making workshop
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145