Gas delivery boy defrauds agency owner, many customers in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar police have booked a gas delivery boy and searching him for defrauding the agency owner and several customers to the tune of over Rs 52,000.

A resident of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, the accused Mahesh Suresh Kutemate (36) was working a delivery boy at Aboli Gas Agency, situated at Wanzra Industrial Area and owned by complainant Abhay Shaligram Gajbhiye (63), resident of Bezonbagh. On July 2, the accused Mahesh Kutemate lifted 25 gas cylinders from godown for delivery to customers.

After delivery, Mahesh deposited empty cylinders but did not remit Rs 16,800 as cost of the cylinders in agency’s office. Moreover, the accused took Rs 35,616 from 53 customers assuring them of supply of cylinders. He took 53 empty cylinders but did not deliver the filled cylinders to the customers. He even did not deposit the empty cylinders in the godown of the agency.

Yashodhara Nagar police constable Ajay Sarode, based on complaint of Abhay Gajbhiye, booked the accused Mahesh Kutemate under Sections 408, 420 of the IPC and searching for him