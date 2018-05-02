Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody

Nagpur: In a disgraceful act, criminal facing charges of rape had managed to flee from the clutches of Ajni police on Thursday, revealed sources.

The name of the absconding accused was given as Nikhil Nandankar, a resident of Bhandewadi. Nikhil was rounded up by Ajni police regarding the allegation of rape in Pachpaoli.

However, on Thursday morning Nikhil managed sneaked out and fled from the clutches of Ajni police. By the time of filing this news, police have still not managed to get their hands on absconded accused.

Further details awaited.