5 men indulge in stone pelting, arson over friend’s murder in Kotwali, arrested

Nagpur: Raging to settle score and avenge murder of their friend, a group of hooligans indulged in stone pelting and arson in Kotwali area here on Wednesday night. Five of the accused have been arrested.

It may be recalled that a 24-year-old youth, Anand Prabhakar Shirpurkar, a resident of Gujar Nagar was stabbed to death by accused Ritesh Shivrekar, Praful Shivrekar, Sameer Shende, Pradeep Kale and Yash Goswami over gambling money dispute on Monday night. Enraged over their friend’s murder, Vicky Santosh Tiwari (24), Amit Arun Dhande (22), Saurabh Munishwar Chichirmare (19), Chandradarshan Lahanu Rangari (50) and Sharad Yashwantrao Dudhe (37) decided to settle score.

The five men gathered in front of house of Chirat Ramkrushna Shivrekar (59), a resident of Gujar Nagar, and father of two accused, around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. They started abusing Shivrekar family accusing them of murdering their friend. The five men later pelted stones at Shivrekar family’s house and also indulged in arson. They set ablaze a vehicle causing loss of Rs 60,000 before fleeing the spot.

Kotwali PSI Chavle, based on Shivrekar’s complaint, booked the five accused under Sections 435, 336, 143, 147, 149, 186, 427 of the IPC read with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and put them behind the bars. Further probe is on.