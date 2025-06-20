Traffic diversions due to Ashok Chowk Flyover work in Nagpur on June 20, 21

Advertisement



Nagpur: Construction of the Indora-Dighori flyover by NCC Company is underway within the Cotton Market Traffic Division limits of Nagpur city. Currently, reverse T-beam installation is being carried out at the Nag River portal piers near Ashok Chowk.

To safely lift and place the beams, two cranes with a 700-metric-ton capacity will be deployed. This work is expected to take approximately 48 hours. In view of ensuring public safety and smooth execution of the task, temporary traffic diversions will be implemented in the Ashok Chowk area. A notification has been issued to avoid traffic congestion in the affected area.

Diversion routes (Effective from June 20 to June 21, 2025):

1. Traffic from Ganesh Mandir T-Point to Ashok Chowk:

• Vehicles will be diverted via Model Mill Chowk to Jadhav Chowk(left turn) to Baidhyanath Chowk.

2. Traffic from Gandhi Gate Chowk to Ashok Chowk (via Ram Cooler Chowk):

• Vehicles will take a right turn at Ram Cooler Chowk, proceed to Model Mill Chowk, then left at Jadhav Chowk, and continue via Baidhyanath Chowk.

3. Traffic from Ashok Chowk to Gandhi Gate or Model Mill Chowk:

• Vehicles will go from Ashok Chowk to Baidhyanath Chowk (right turn) to Jadhav Chowk (right turn) to Model Mill Chowk or via Agyaram Devi Chowk to Gandhi Gate Chowk.

Ring Road diversions as Mahavitaran undertakes underground-cable repairs

Mahavitaran has begun urgent work to overhaul the 11 kV Janki Nagar underground cable between Besa Power House Square and Mhalgi Nagar Square, aiming to secure a steadier electricity supply for South Nagpur. The repair requires deep excavation beside the Ring Road on Friday and Saturday, forcing a two-day closure of the entire stretch between the two squares. To avert gridlock, city traffic police have announced temporary diversions:

· From Besa Power House Square all vehicles must turn left towards Sant Gajanan Nagar Square, then right at New Nehru Nagar Square, and right again to reach Mhalgi Nagar Square.

·Traffic from the Dighori flyover and Tajbagh route normally bound for Mhalgi Nagar will instead pass beneath the flyover, turn left at Chamat Chakki Square, proceed to Dighori Naka and Jabalpur Highway Square, and then continue as required.

· Heavy lorries approaching Mhalgi Nagar from Chamat Chakki or Dighori Naka must take a U-turn at Chamat Chakki Square, return to Dighori Naka and follow the Jabalpur Highway diversion.

The revised routes will remain in effect from the morning of June 20 until the evening of June 21. Motorists are urged to plan journeys accordingly and to exercise patience while crews complete what officials describe as ‘critical infrastructure work’.