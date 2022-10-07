Grandparents’ Day was celebrated at Jain International School

Grandparents’ Day was celebrated with a lot of fanfare at Jain International School. Jointly organized by Little Jewels and Jain International School, the event was a perfect one when three generations came together. The theme was “Navratri Bonanza”.

Various game stalls, snack stalls and antakshari kept the visitors thronging the venue. Selfie points were teemed with grandparents and grandchildren, who wanted to make most of the day. The game that gathered the most of the crowd was the one in which a grandfather had to adorn grandmother with embellishments and vice versa. Musical chairs remained the all time favourite. Antakshari was the most engaging and entertaining with grandparents participating in all rounds whole-heartedly and singing old melodies.

With Navratri round the corner, Garba saw the young and old participating. The grandparents applauded the efforts of the school in promoting Indian culture and making them feel special. Everyone eagerly waited for the lucky draw. Three lucky students were the winners of the draw.

Prominently present on the occasion were Mr. Anuj Badjate- Director, Mrs.Priti Badjate- Managing Trustee, Mrs.Kamakshi Badjate-Management Member. The grand success of the celebrations was attributed to Mrs. Pooja Puniyani and her team of Little Jewels. The entire team of Jain International School under the able guidance of the Principal, Mrs.Shanthi Menon, left no stone unturned in arranging for the event filled with colour and gaiety.

