Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found

Nagpur: A 30 year old man was killed by unidentified assailants in Lakadganj police station area on Monday. He could have been killed while he was asleep, claimed the sources. His throat was found to be slit with a sharp weapon, said Police Inspector Narendra Hiwre.

The deceased was identified as Dhiraj alias Bhola Bhagwan Salve (30), a resident of Warambha village in Kuhi tehsil. He was living in a rented accommodation near Garoba Maidan. He married one Pragati in November last year, said PI Hiwre.

Government Railway Police (GRP) noticed the body lying at goods yard in Itwari police station area at 9.30 am and alerted Lakadganj police. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem after performing panchanama.

PI Hiwre said that there was deep cut on the throat of Salve and injuries on his leg.An offence under Section 302 of IPC was registered by Lakadganj police. Further investigation is on.