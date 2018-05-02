Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 2nd, 2020

    Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found

    Nagpur: A 30 year old man was killed by unidentified assailants in Lakadganj police station area on Monday. He could have been killed while he was asleep, claimed the sources. His throat was found to be slit with a sharp weapon, said Police Inspector Narendra Hiwre.

    The deceased was identified as Dhiraj alias Bhola Bhagwan Salve (30), a resident of Warambha village in Kuhi tehsil. He was living in a rented accommodation near Garoba Maidan. He married one Pragati in November last year, said PI Hiwre.

    Government Railway Police (GRP) noticed the body lying at goods yard in Itwari police station area at 9.30 am and alerted Lakadganj police. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem after performing panchanama.

    PI Hiwre said that there was deep cut on the throat of Salve and injuries on his leg.An offence under Section 302 of IPC was registered by Lakadganj police. Further investigation is on.

    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found
    Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुरात खासगी वाहन चालकाची हत्या : मृतदेह रेल्वे लाईनजवळ फेकला
    नागपुरात खासगी वाहन चालकाची हत्या : मृतदेह रेल्वे लाईनजवळ फेकला
    नागपूरच्या पारडीतील हत्याकांडाचा छडा : दोन आरोपी गजाआड
    नागपूरच्या पारडीतील हत्याकांडाचा छडा : दोन आरोपी गजाआड
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया जिले में क्या खुलेगा , क्या रहेगा बंद
    गोंदिया जिले में क्या खुलेगा , क्या रहेगा बंद
    गोंदियाः जून माह के प्रथम दिन, कोई नहीं मिला संक्रमित, 6 ठीक होकर घर लौटे
    गोंदियाः जून माह के प्रथम दिन, कोई नहीं मिला संक्रमित, 6 ठीक होकर घर लौटे
    Trending News
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    Civil Engineers protest as NMC starts layoffs amid lockdown
    Civil Engineers protest as NMC starts layoffs amid lockdown
    Featured News
    8171 more COVID-19 cases, 204 deaths in India
    8171 more COVID-19 cases, 204 deaths in India
    Nagpur Corona Update: 13 test positive, 142 active cases
    Nagpur Corona Update: 13 test positive, 142 active cases
    Trending In Nagpur
    Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found
    Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found
    Ganjipeth, Bhaldarpura to face power cut on Wednesday
    Ganjipeth, Bhaldarpura to face power cut on Wednesday
    Man dies after lightning strike in Pardi
    Man dies after lightning strike in Pardi
    नागपुरात खासगी वाहन चालकाची हत्या : मृतदेह रेल्वे लाईनजवळ फेकला
    नागपुरात खासगी वाहन चालकाची हत्या : मृतदेह रेल्वे लाईनजवळ फेकला
    नागपूरच्या पारडीतील हत्याकांडाचा छडा : दोन आरोपी गजाआड
    नागपूरच्या पारडीतील हत्याकांडाचा छडा : दोन आरोपी गजाआड
    नागपुरातील न्यू नंदनवन, नरेंद्रनगर परिसर सील
    नागपुरातील न्यू नंदनवन, नरेंद्रनगर परिसर सील
    Water Supply to remain affected in Civil Lines area on Tuesday.
    Water Supply to remain affected in Civil Lines area on Tuesday.
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    नागपुरातही ‘मिशन बिगीन अगेन’ अंतर्गत 30 जूनपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    नागपुरातही ‘मिशन बिगीन अगेन’ अंतर्गत 30 जूनपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    कंत्राटी कनिष्ठ अभियंत्यांची मनपापुढे निदर्शने
    कंत्राटी कनिष्ठ अभियंत्यांची मनपापुढे निदर्शने
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145