    Published On : Thu, Feb 11th, 2021

    Gangster Arun Gawali tests positive for Coronavirus in Nagpur Central Jail

    File Photo

    Nagpur: Five inmates of Nagpur Central Prison including gangster Arun Gawli tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, informed Jail Suprintendant Anup Kumre. All of them are being treated by Prison Doctors, he added.

    Gawli (65) is serving life sentence in the case related to Shiv Sena leader Kamlakar Jamsandekar’s murder.

    Gawli was facing some health related issues from Monday. Following which he’s samples were sent for tests; which came positive for the virus borne disease on Wednesday, Kumre said.

