Nagpur Rural witnessed 36 murders

Nagpur: The Nagpur Rural area witnessed blood bath in 2023 as till August 27, the district recorded 36 murders compared to 22 in 2022 for the same time.

According to cops, the Nagpur Rural recorded 36 murders till August 27 this year. This is 14 more as compared to 22 murders of 2022. However, detentions has improved this year as compared to previous year, pointed out Supridendant of Police (SP) Vishal Anand.

“In 36 incidents of murders till August 27, Nagpur Rural Police have detected 35 cases. I’m 2022, 19 of 22 murders were detected,” clarified SP Anand.

In 214 cases of House breaking thefts (HBTs) in 2023, cops have detected 78 cases. In 2022, for the same time 161 cases of HBTs occurred in which cops detected 30, he added.

