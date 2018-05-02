Gang planning dacoity busted in Pachpaoli, 4 arrested

Nagpur: Pachpaoli police foiled an imminent dacoity by arresting a gang of four armed robbers from Mahendra Nagar locality in the wee hours of Tuesday. Cops have seized swards, iron rods, nylon rope and other materials from their possession. A fifth member of the gang managed to flee from the spot and is being searched.

A squad of Pachpaoli police led by API S S Suroshe was on patrol duty between the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Around 1.30 am of Monday, the cops received secret information that a gang of 5 persons had assembled at an isolated place near Mahendra Nagar. Acting swiftly, the cops rushed to the spot and surrounded the gang members.

Cops detained four members, however one member managed to flee from the spot.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ankush Ganesh Bokde (25), a resident of Baraipura, Sushant Ashok Thul (25), a resident of Motibagh, Sagar alias Bhanjya Mangal Telange (20), a resident of Sambhaji Nagar, Jitesh Suresh Bedekar (22), a resident of Naik Talav. The fifth accused Rahul Jugaldas Tambe (23), a resident of Sweeper Colony, is at large.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code read with Sections 3+25, 4+25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.