Cop, friends go berserk at V5 Pub in Sadar, thrash youths, loot gold chain

PI Bansode refutes claim of chain snatching after scanning CCTV footage

Representational pic

Nagpur: In a nasty act further denting the image of city police, a cop and his accomplices went berserk at V5 Pub and Retro, Sadar, and thrashed some youths severely. The frenzied cop and his men allegedly looted a gold chain from one of the youths. Shockingly, the Sadar police, instead of registering a case of looting, registered a NC (non-cognisable) offence with the intention of letting the accused cop and his accomplices off the hook.

One of the victim youths happens to be nephew of former City Congress President Sheikh Hussain.

According to Shoaib Ahmed Abdul Wahid (nephew of Hussain), resident of Jagnath Budhwari, he and his two friends Fahad Salman Khan and Junaid Khan had gone to Sadar-based V5 Pub and Retro on Saturday night. In the pub, the accused cop Aditya Thakur, his accomplice Shubham Jain and few others were enjoying liquor.

While having drinks, the accused cop reportedly spilled liquor on Shoaib and his friends. Subsequently, Shoaib asked the accused cop to behave and enjoy party. The retort enraged the accused Aditya Thakur and he started hurling abuses and threw tables and chairs. The accused cop and his accomplices also bashed up Shoaib and his friends severely. One of the accused Shubham Jain even snatched gold chain from Fahad. When Shoaib tried to prevail, the accused cop pushed him hard resulting in serious shoulder injury. Furthermore, when Fahad asked the cop to return his gold chain, he and his accomplices threatened him of dire consequences.

Bruised and battered, Shoaib and his friends went to Sadar Police Station and lodged a complaint against the accused cop Aditya Thakur and his accomplices. However, Sadar police, instead of registering a looting and assault case, registered a Non-Cognisable offence.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Sadar PI Mahesh Bansode said, “The allegation of chain looting is baseless. We have scanned the CCTV footage of the entire incident, but failed to see any gold chain in complainant’s possession. Hence following preliminary investigation we have registered a Non-Cognizable (NC) offence against accused cop and his friends. Further actions will be directed by our superiors, based on the report.”

