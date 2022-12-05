Gang of thieves from TN, posing as charitable trust members, busted by Beltarodi cops

Nagpur: A two-member gang committing theft in guise of members of charitable trust was busted by Beltarodi police and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 1.36 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Vishwanathan Umrugan Vasandha (33) and Manjan Govindan (38), both residents of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

According to police, the accused were roaming in the targeted area in the guise of charitable trust members. “It was easy for them to get access to the locality without being suspected by anyone,” a police official said, adding that they used to target locked houses. The accused committed theft at the house of Hitanshu Manohar Khatke (23), near Gajanan Mauli Traders, near Jai Automobile, Besa Road.

Advertisement

During investigation, the police identified the culprits on the basis of CCTV footage and arrested them from the Mominpura area of the city. Five mobile phones and stolen valuables were recovered from their possession.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone IV Vijaykant Sagar, ACP Ganesh Biradar, the arrest was made by Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Yadav, API Anil Meshram, Avinash Thakre, Milind Patle, Kamlesh Ganer, Suhas Hingne and Prashant Sonulkar.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement