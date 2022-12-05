Blood Donation camp to thank those who gave their today for our tomorrow

•Blood Donation Camp on Armed Forces Flag Day

•Vidarbha level initiative of VN Reddy Research and Development Foundation

Nagpur: VN Reddy Research and Development Foundation, Nagpur, a leader in national and social service activities, has organized a Vidarbha level Mass Blood Donation Camp on occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7, 2022 at Nagpur along with, Gondia, Bhandara, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Chandrapur and Naxal-infested Gadchiroli, districts are also been included.

Blood donation time is scheduled from 11 am to 3 pm. The founder of the VN Reddy Research and Development Foundation, VN Reddy, mentioned that the main objective of this Blood Donation Camp is to make people aware of the Indian soldiers who protect our country and its borders. However, whatever is done for the soldiers, the guards of the nation and the borders, is very less.

To know more and be a part of this humanitarian cause please reach us at the helpline number +91999777 HELP (4357). For more information visit Facebook and Insta on @vnrrdfofficial and website www.vnrrdf.com.

