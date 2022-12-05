Woman killed while deboarding auto in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: An aged, who was deboarding an auto-rickshaw, was killed when she was hit by a speeding motorcycle at Yadav Nagar in the limits of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Geetabai Gulabsingh Verma (75), a resident of Plot No. 171, Ajni Chowk, Wardha Road.

Advertisement

According to police, the accident occurred on December 2 at 12 noon. Geetabai boarded an auto-rickshaw with her relative to travel to Yashodhara Nagar to attend the funeral of a relative. When Geetabai was deboarding the auto-rickshaw, a two-wheeler came from another side at great speed and rammed into her. She sustained grievous head injuries in the mishap. She was admitted to hospital where she succumbed to the injuries in the evening. The two-wheeler rider escaped from the spot immediately after the accident.

Advertisement

An offence under Sections 304 (a), 279 of IPC read with Sections 134 and 177 of Motor Vehicles Act was registered by Yashodhara Nagar Police. Further probe is underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement